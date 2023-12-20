Flight to Goa from Shivamogga cancelled for the second day

December 20, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - Shivamogga

The flight connecting Shivamogga and Goa was cancelled for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, leaving the passengers furious at Shivamogga Airport.

The passengers, who had reached the airport with plans to spend their year-end in Goa, were angry as the Star Air staff told them that the flight had been cancelled. They did argue with them about some alternative arrangements.

The staff did not respond, except by saying that the passengers could be accommodated the next day. However, the passengers who faced a similar situation on Tuesday were also assured of the same. And the staff were not in a position to promise anything. The staff cited technical reasons for the cancellation. A video clip showing passengers arguing with the staff has gone viral.

The airport officials maintained that there was no visibility issue that day. “When the aircraft reached the airport from Hyderabad, there was no issue of visibility to take off. However, the Star Air staff did not take off, citing technical reasons,” said an official.

Star Air has been operating flights to Hyderabad, Tirupati and Goa from Shivamogga. It is said that if they delay by a few minutes, they will miss the slot in the airports to land. “The airports at Hyderabad, Goa, and Tirupatai are international airports. It is difficult to get slots to land if there is a delay,” opined an official.