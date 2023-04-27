Flight services soon to begin at Shivamogga airport, says B.Y. Raghavendra

April 27, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - Shivamogga

Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra said that flight services will soon start at Shivamogga Airport. IndiGo Airlines would announce the schedule of flights within a week or so.

In a press conference in Shivamogga on Thursday, April 27, Mr. Raghavendra said the airport required two crash fire tenders to meet safety standards. “The fire tenders have been procured, and they have reached the airport. Other necessary requirements have been fulfilled. Indigo Airlines has come forward to offer the services. It will announce the schedule of flights,” he said.

Only VVIPs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the airport on February 27. Since then, only VVIPs have utilised the facility. Special flights carrying the PM, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Rahul Gandhi have landed at the airport. Rahul Gandhi of the Congress reached Shivamogga by a special flight on Thursday and travelled to Udupi. Another special flight carrying BJP national president J.P. Nadda is expected to land at the airport on Friday.

The airport has been built on 775 acres of land at a cost of ₹449.22 crore. The runway is 3.2 km long, and passenger terminal has a built up area of 4,320 soft. The airport can handle aircraft ranging from the ATR 72 to the Airbus 320.