Karnataka

Flight services re-start in Kalaburagi

Operations of domestic passenger flight services at Kalaburagi Airport which were suspended on March 12 to contain the spread of coronavirus resumed with the landing of a Star Air flight here on Monday.

Kalaburagi Airport Director Gyaneshwar said that the Star Air flight with 25 passengers left Bengaluru at 8.40 a.m. and reached Kalaburagi at 9.30 a.m. The flight on return journey took off for Bengaluru with 20 passengers.

The operations were resumed by Airport Authority of India (AAI) in a calibrated manner as laid down by the Ministry of Civil Aviation to check the spread of coronavirus.

The officials collected details of all passengers, ensured thermal screening and carried out medical examination.

Mr. Gyaneshwar said that Alliance Air would also resume its operations at the earliest. Star Air will operate all seven days of the week, whereas Alliance Air will operate for three days in a week.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 25, 2020 10:36:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/flight-services-re-start-in-kalaburagi/article31673848.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY