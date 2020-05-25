Flight services re-start in Kalaburagi

Operations of domestic passenger flight services at Kalaburagi Airport which were suspended on March 12 to contain the spread of coronavirus resumed with the landing of a Star Air flight here on Monday.

Kalaburagi Airport Director Gyaneshwar said that the Star Air flight with 25 passengers left Bengaluru at 8.40 a.m. and reached Kalaburagi at 9.30 a.m. The flight on return journey took off for Bengaluru with 20 passengers.

The operations were resumed by Airport Authority of India (AAI) in a calibrated manner as laid down by the Ministry of Civil Aviation to check the spread of coronavirus.

The officials collected details of all passengers, ensured thermal screening and carried out medical examination.

Mr. Gyaneshwar said that Alliance Air would also resume its operations at the earliest. Star Air will operate all seven days of the week, whereas Alliance Air will operate for three days in a week.