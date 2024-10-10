GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Flight services from Shivamogga to Hyderabad, Chennai launched

Published - October 10, 2024 07:38 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Spicejet airlines started its flight services from Shivamogga Airport to Chennai and Hyderabad on Thursday. Shivamogga MP B.Y. Raghavendra participated in the ceremony held to mark the event.

Spicejet airlines started its flight services from Shivamogga Airport to Chennai and Hyderabad on Thursday. Shivamogga MP B.Y. Raghavendra participated in the ceremony held to mark the event. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The flight services connecting Shivamogga Airport to Chennai and Hyderabad were launched on Thursday. Spicejet airline has introduced the services.

The airport, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 27, 2023, already has connectivity to Bengaluru, Tirupati, and Goa. Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra, who participated in the event to mark the launch of new services on Thursday, said it was historic for an airport in a two-tier city to get new services added in a short span of time.

“With less than two years of inauguration of the airport, the airport has become a major centre in Karnataka in the aviation sector. On average, the airport is handling 12 air traffic movements,” he said.

Mr. Raghavendra thanked the State government, Karnataka State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (KSIIDC), and the Union government for their role in the construction and maintenance of the airport. He also thanked the Spicejet airline management for offering services to the people of Shivamogga.

The MP distributed boarding passes to passengers travelling to Hyderabad. Senior officers of Spicejet and airport officials attended the programme. The first flight from Chennai reached Shivamogga. The flight was welcomed with a water salute. After the launching ceremony, the flight left for Hyderabad.

As per the schedule, the flight leaves Chennai at 10.40 a.m. and reaches Shivamogga at 12.10 p.m. It leaves for Hyderabad at 12.25 p.m. and reaches its destination by 2.05 p.m. It returns to Shivamogga by 4 p.m. and leaves for Chennai at 4.25 p.m. and reaches the destination at 5.55 p.m. The service available on all days except Tuesdays.

