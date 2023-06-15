ADVERTISEMENT

Flight operations to begin at Shivamogga airport on August 11

June 15, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Flights will start to operate from the newly built Shivamoga airport on August 11, Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra said on Thursday. 

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Raghavendra said many airports constructed in the country took years to start flight operations. However, in Shivamogga, within a few months of completing the construction work, the flights will begin to operate. “Indigo Airlines is expected to announce the flight schedule on its website officially within a couple of days”, he said.

The airport has been constructed on 775 acres of land at Sogane, near Shivamogga at a cost of ₹450 crore. It has a 3.2-kilometre-long runway, and the passenger terminal has a built-up area of 4,320 square metres. The airport can handle aircraft ranging from ATR 72 to Airbus 320.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the airport on February 27 this year.

Visited

Mr. Raghavendra said that during the nine-year tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi many development projects were taken up in Shivamogga. The projects included the construction of railway overbridges on Bhadravathi-Tarikere Road and, Shivamogga-Honnali Road. Similarly, the construction of four more RoBs on Sominakoppa Road, Savalanga Road, Bhadravathi-Kadadakatte and Shivamogga-Chitradurga Road had been going on. “We are committed to completing these works and opening them for the public by the end of December this year,” he said.

Mr. Raghavendra also inspected the construction of the flyover being constructed on NH 13 at Vidya Nagar in the city. He said the construction would be completed soon. It would ease the movement of traffic on the road.

He was accompanied by Shivamogga MLA S.N. Channabasappa, Deputy Commissioner R. Selvamani and BJP leaders during the inspection.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US