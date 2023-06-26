Flight of fantasy for 23 underprivileged children

June 26, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - Bengaluru

It was maiden travel by flight for all the 23 children, arranged free under the ‘Flight of Fantasy’ initiative of the Round Table India and Ladies Circle India. These children were from Standard VIII to X and were selected based on their academic perforamance, 100% attendance, performance in sports and extra co-curricular activities, said a release. They visited many places including the Gateway of India while in Mumbai.

“The Flight of Fantasy is an endeavour aimed at providing these young underprivileged children with an unforgettable experience and an opportunity to explore beyond the boundaries of their daily lives. By exposing them to new horizons and empowering them through this extraordinary adventure, Bangalore North Round Table 25 and Bangalore North Ladies Circle 14 aspire to inspire them to dream big and pursue their aspirations with determination,” said the organisers of the trip.

