Flight discontinuation

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bengaluru-Mysuru-Kochi flight operated by Alliance Air has been discontinued as per the winter schedule approved by the DGCA and will come into force from October 30, according to the airport authorities. ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT