Flight connectivity to Tirupati, Goa, Hyderabad from Tuesday: Shivamogga MP appeals to people to make use of facility

November 19, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - Shivamogga

Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra has appealed to people in the central part of Karnataka to make better use of flight connectivity from Shivamogga to Hyderabad, Goa and Tirupati.

Speaking to presspersons in Shivamogga on Sunday, Mr. Raghavendra said Star Airlines would launch flight operations to Hyderabad, Goa, and Tirupati on Tuesday, November 21. These routes had been approved under UDAN, a regional connectivity scheme. The connectivity to tourist places Goa, Hyderabad, and the pilgrimage centre in Tirupati, would be beneficial to people in Shivamogga and other districts. “I wish they all make use of the facility,” he said.

Referring to the technical issues with the airport at Shivamogga, the flight from Bengaluru could not land in Shivamogga due to fog. There were a few technical issues that needed to be addressed. “We are giving attention to resolving them. By December, the issues would be addressed and the night landing facility would also be in place,” he said.

