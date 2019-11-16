Flight connectivity to boost many sectors

The augmentation of flights from Mysuru – up from one to 7 – in the last six months has shored up air connectivity to Mysuru and is expected to give a boost to tourism and industrial development of the region in the long run.

TruJet introduced the Chennai-Mysuru-Chennai flight which was flagged off by Mysuru MP Pratap Simha on Friday and is the second flight to Chennai in view of the high originating air passenger traffic to that sector. With this, Mysuru has two flights to Chennai – a morning and an evening flight – apart from air services to Goa, Hyderabad, Kochi and Bengaluru.

Stakeholders are of the opinion that UDAN’s regional connectivity scheme has helped put Mysuru on the air map of India and bring out the latent potential of the air passenger traffic. The introduction of the first non-UDAN flight is a reinforcement of the confidence of the latent air passenger traffic load which is now being tapped and the air services are here to stay for the long term, according to officials.

“There is no looking back now as flight operations have gained tremendous traction since the last few months and airline operators are convinced of the passenger potential’’, said R. Manjunath, Director, Mysuru Airport. He pointed out that passenger load factor was consistently high, which gave confidence to the airline operators.

Being explored

There are a few more air routes that are being explored and could be a reality by December and that include Mysuru-Tirupati and Mysuru-Belagavi-Shirdi.

Stakeholders in the tourism and hospitality sector aver that this will give a fillip to the travel industry, and Mysuru’s economy to a large extent hinges on it. The city receives around 3.5 million tourists per year on a conservative estimate and almost 90 per cent are domestic travellers.

From the tourism point of view. flight services have shored up hopes of drawing more international travellers as the city – which is a well-known yoga hub – can be easily reached from Goa and Kochi – which are patronised by international tourists.

Investment in the city is also expected to get a push as Mysuru – despite investors’ confidence – failed to draw traction due to lack of air connectivity all these years. Sudhakar Shetty of Federation of Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) said adding new sectors and connecting them to Mysuru will augur well for the city’s tourism and industrial growth. He said Mangaluru, Hubballi, Kalaburagi, and Coimbatore are other centres which need to be connected given their commercial importance.

“In the past, many investors backtracked from investing in Mysuru as air connectivity was non-existent and road journey takes not less than 4 hours’’, said Suresh Kumar Jain of Mysore Industries Association. He said the stabilisation of air services is a good augury for the future.