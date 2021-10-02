Flex hoarding displayed at Kadri while country fights plastic waste menace

At a time when the country is geared up to fight the plastic menace during this month starting from Gandhi Jayanthi, a large flex hoarding purportedly issued by a Mangaluru City Corporation councillor, has come up at Kadri Shivbagh on Friday.

Claiming to have been issued by Kadri Shivbagh councillor Kavya Nataraj Alva, the hoarding congratulates Prime Minister Narendra Modi for introducing over 220 pro-people schemes. Bearing the pictures of Mr. Modi, MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, Mangaluru South MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath and Ms. Alva, the hoarding was affixed to electricity junction poles right next to the Kadri MESCOM office.

While attempts to reach Ms. Alva did not yield any result, MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar said he would get the issue examined.

The Union and State governments have banned use of plastic material, including flex hoardings, to ward off plastic waste menace. Local bodies, including city corporations, municipalities and gram panchayats were mandated to prevent use of declared plastic items and also to remove them.

Both the governments have launched a mega Swatch Bharath campaign from Saturday specifically focusing on plastic waste menace. A host of programmes are lined up for the day that would continue throughout the month.