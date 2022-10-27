Flex fuel stations to come up in Belagavi, Bagalkot

Nirani Group of Industries, promoted by Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani and his brothers, will set up a chain of flex fuel stations in Belagavi and Bagalkot districts in the next few months.

TruAlt Energy Solutions LLP, a subsidiary of the Nirani Group, will set up these stations for storing and selling new-age fuel. As many as 21 such stations are expected to be rolled out in the future. The first one will come up in Jamkhandi in Bagalkot district. The company has said that it will be the first such disbursal centre in the country. Seven such centres will be set up in the Minister’s home district of Bagalkot and 14 will be started in Belagavi.

Flex fuel stands for flexible fuel, a new age fuel that combines petrol with ethanol.

TruAlt is expected to blend petrol with the ethanol produced in-house. The group has six factories that have a total crushing capacity of 70,000 tonnes of sugarcane per day. The sugar factories produce around 2,400 kilolitres of ethanol per day and this figure is expected to go up.

The flex fuel stations will provide CNG, ethanol-blended gasoline and charging facility for electric vehicles, according to the company website.

The company aims to be an early adopter of the union government’s national bio-fuel policy of blending petrol with 20% ethanol by 2030, Mr. Nirani said.