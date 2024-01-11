GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Fleeing prisoner captured again in hours

January 11, 2024 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The City Police captured within hours an inmate of the Hindalga Prison who escaped from court premises in Belagavi on Thursday.

Abdul Gani Shabbir Sheikh, facing theft charge, ran away after diverting the attention of the prison staff who had brought him to the Judicial Magistrate First Class court.

Two police constables Babanna and Nagappa Sutagatti arrested him in Momin Galli in Hire Bagewadi village in the district.

Police Commissioner S.N. Sidramappa has announced ₹5,000 award to the personnel.

The accused is facing five cases of house break-in and theft in Belagavi Rural, Udyambag, Tilakwadi and APMC police station limits. Market Police registered a fresh case on Thursday.

