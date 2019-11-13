Flashlights to keep elephants at bay?

The Forest Department is toying with the idea of installing automated flashlights of varying colours in its bid to reduce human-elephant conflict along the forest periphery.

This has been taken up on an experimental basis at Gopalaswamy Betta range of Bandipur in a small way and there are no cost implications for the department, said T. Balachandra, Conservator of Forests and Director, Bandipur Tiger Reserve.

He said the concept was being tested in the Gopalswamy Betta range where the conflict is intense. It entails placing a few of these lights — called Foxlights — developed by an Australian company.

“Foxlight was basically designed to keep away foxes and is yet to be tested on elephants or other wild animals that foray into human habitat in our country,” said Mr. Balachandra. It can be installed in fields along the forest periphery at varying distances and is battery-operated. It flashes high-intensity light that is expected to act as a deterrent against the intruding animals.

In-depth study

The efficacy of the lights will be studied for 3 to 4 months before conducting an in-depth study of the new system, said Mr. Balachandra. A representative of a company manufacturing these lights recently visited Bandipur and offered a few of these lights for use on an experimental basis.

At present, the Forest Department has taken a series of measures, including laying of railway track fence along the village-forest boundary, solar fence and digging elephant-proof trenches, all with varying degrees of success.