Flag Satyagraha likely to continue even after July 31?

Theatre personality Prasanna and a group of freedom fighters at Subbarayana Kere in Mysuru on Saturday to chalk out their plan for the Flag Satyagraha scheduled to be held on Sunday.

July 30, 2022 19:32 IST

Freedom fighters, others meet to chalk out programme

The Flag Satyagraha scheduled to be held at Subbarayana Kere in Mysuru on Sunday to oppose the amendment to the Flag Code of India is likely to not only continue even after July 31, but expanded to the rest of the State and country.

Theatre personality Prasanna, who is participating in the Flag Satyagraha, however told reporters that the proposal is yet to be formally approved by the organisers.

In the wake of the amendment to Flag Code of India, allowing production of polyster and machine-made national flags, the Citizens Forum of Mysuru has given a call for the satyagraha to protect the khadi flag.

A padayatra will be taken out from Gandhi Square near Town Hall to Subbarayana Kere iwhere day-long cultural events will be held. The activities will including an exhibition of paintings, singing and dancing, play acting and discussions, besides an exhibition of khadi yarn making and sale of khadi flags. A handloom exhibition will also be held at the venue.

Mr. Prasanna, who was part of a meeting with a group of freedom fighters and others at Subbarayana Kere in Mysuru on Saturday to chalk out the programme for the satyagraha, said the march from Gandhi Square to Subbarayana Kere will be a silent one.. “There will be no slogans.”

Also, the people participating in the events at Subbarayana Kere will not be allowed to accuse any political parties, he said. “Government is different. Party is different”, said an appeal issued by the Citizens Forums to political parties while calling upon the political parties to reject foreign-made flags or flags made other than khadi. “Hoist only khadi flags on your offices this Independence Day”, the appeal said.

Meanwhile, a statement issued by the Citizens Forum convenor Kalachanne Gowda said “Har Ghar Tiranga” was the slogan of this country during the freedom movement. The aim was to hoist a Swadeshi flag on tope of every house. But, today, the Swadeshi economy has collapsed and the production of khadi has more or less tapered off, the statement said.

While the processed cotton production centre located near Chitradurga has been shut down, thousands of spinning centres and lakhs of weaving centres across the country too have been closed. The small-scale farmers, various skilled and unskilled labourers, who are the backbone of the rural economy are migrating to cities in search of jobs, leaving the villages deserted, the statement said.

The cost of khadi flags had touched the sky because of shortage of production while the khadi centres were ironically producing flags with non-khadi material. “Isn’t it ironic that the country now has to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” with synthetic flags that are either imported or produced by desi industrialists?”, the statement said while pointing out that the Flag Satyagraha intends to save khadi flags and revive rural India.

Mr Prasanna said they were planning to form an expert committee to study the situation in khadi centres and other handloom centres including pot makers and leather crafters before submitting a status report to the government.