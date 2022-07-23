‘Flag satyagraha’ in Mysuru on July 31

Aim is to oppose amendment to the National Flag Code

A padayatra from Gandhi Square near Town Hall to Freedom Park at Subbarayana Kere in Mysuru and day-long cultural events at Subbarayana Kere will be held on July 31 as part of “Flag satyagraha” to oppose the amendment to the National Flag Code.

According to a statement from Kalachanne Gowda, convenor of Citizen’s Forum, Mysuru, the programme has been organised to protect the khadi flag and raise questions over allowing “foreign-made fabric to flutter on the nation’s scalp”.

The padayatra will be begin at 9.30 a.m. Upon reaching Freedom Park, cultural activities will begin from 10.30 a.m.

The activities include exhibition of paintings, singing and dancing, play acting and discussions, besides an exhibition of khadi yarn making and sale of khadi flags. A handloom exhibition will also be held, said the statement. More information can be obtained from Mr. Kalachanne Gowda on Mob: 9986010050.