‘Flag of north Karnataka’ hoisted

Some members of the Uttar Karnataka Horata Samiti hoisted what they called the “flag of separate north Karnataka” in Hire Bagewadi village in Belagavi district on Friday.

The village square where the flag was unfurled is within a 10-minute drive from the Suvarna Soudha, the seat of the winter session of the State Legislature.

Following a tip-off, police rushed to the spot. Being alarmed at the arrival of the police, the activists began singing the national anthem. Police had to stop and wait till the anthem was over. The police spoke to activist Adivesh Itagi and others, asking them to take down the flag as it could lead to disturbances. The activists refused to do so.

This is the third attempt of Mr. Itagi in hoisting the “flag of north Karnataka”. He had tried, unsuccessfully, to hoist the flag in front of the Suvarna Soudha in 2018 and in Hire Bagewadi in 2019.

Commissioner of Police K. Thiyagarajan said the police were studying the situation and taking measures to maintain law and order.