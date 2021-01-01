‘Flag of north Karnataka’ hoisted

Some members of the Uttar Karnataka Horata Samiti hoisted what they called the “flag of separate north Karnataka” in Hire Bagewadi village in Belagavi district on Friday.
The village square where the flag was unfurled is within a 10-minute drive from the Suvarna Soudha, the seat of the winter session of the State Legislature.
Following a tip-off, police rushed to the spot. Being alarmed at the arrival of the police, the activists began singing the national anthem. Police had to stop and wait till the anthem was over. The police spoke to activist Adivesh Itagi and others, asking them to take down the flag as it could lead to disturbances. The activists refused to do so.
This is the third attempt of Mr. Itagi in hoisting the “flag of north Karnataka”. He had tried, unsuccessfully, to hoist the flag in front of the Suvarna Soudha in 2018 and in Hire Bagewadi in 2019.
Commissioner of Police K. Thiyagarajan said the police were studying the situation and taking measures to maintain law and order.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath