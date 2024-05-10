FKCCI to promote tourism-related investments in Mysuru 

The Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) in collaboration with the Department of Tourism, Government of Karnataka, will highlight tourism-related investment potential in Mysuru and surrounding areas.

The promotional activities will take place during ‘Dakshin Bharat Utsav 2024’ to be held on June 15 and 16 in Bengaluru.

The event aims to showcase the tourism potential of South Indian States while emphasising investment opportunities and employment generation.

The FKCCI said the ‘Dakshin Bharat Utsav’ promises to be a vibrant two-day affair, meticulously designed to engage and empower stakeholders within the dynamic tourism industry, with a diverse array of activities lined up, including the Tourism Investors Meet, an exhibition spotlighting the rich culture, cuisine, and tourism offerings of the Southern States, conferences, and invaluable networking opportunities through B2B and B2G interactions.

In connection with the ‘Dakshin Bharat Utsav’, the FKCCI and Tourism Department conducted a promotional event in the city on Thursday evening (May 9) to highlight the business opportunities in Mysuru and the potential for investment in the tourism sector. M.K. Savitha, Joint Director, Tourism Department, Mysuru, Nanjund Prasad, Vice-Chairman, Tourism Committee FKCCI and other official were present at the event.

The FKCCI said Mysuru promotional event was an occasion to draw potential investors and entrepreneurs from MSMEs and to showcase the possibilities that exist for investment in the tourism sector.

It said Mysuru is a city with a vibrant amalgamation of history, culture, and royal splendour. It is renowned Mysore Palace, bustling markets apart from the Dasara festival making it a mesmerising locale for investors.

Mr. Lingaraju, president, Mysore Chamber of Commerce and Industry said more than 60 potential investors and those from the hospitality and travel sector attended the Thursday event in the city.

He said apart from the creation of facilities for tourists, there also exists possibilities for the adoption of monuments and the development of tourist amenities and investors would be apprised of the potential during the two-day Dakshin Bharat Utsav. Investment in the tourism sector has potential not only to encourage returns but will have a cascading impact on the economy by way of job generation, said Mr. Lingaraju.

The organisers said the collaborative endeavour between FKCCI and the State Tourism Department emphasises a shared commitment to harnessing the immense potential of tourism as a driver of economic prosperity and social advancement.

‘’Through strategic partnerships and innovative initiatives, Dakshin Bharat Utsav seeks to foster inclusive growth, create employment opportunities, and propel Southern India to the forefront of the global tourism map,’’ according to the authorities.

