FKCCI seeks govt. intervention to stop surge in steel prices

Trade body FKCCI that represents medium, small, and micro enterprises (MSMEs) in Karnataka demanded immediate government intervention to stop further surge in steel prices.
MSMEs, which consume high amount of steel, are yet to recover from the COVID-19-affected business losses and a steel price hike by 35%-40% in the last few months has put them under further distress, it said.
Perikal M. Sundar, president of FKCCI, said immediate intervention of the government was the need of the hour to stop surge in steel prices. He urged the government to enforce a ban on steel export for at least six months and also lift import duty on steel.
The cartelization of steel manufacturing industries should be controlled. The maximum incentive should be given under the stimulus package announced by the Central Government. The government should also reduce GST and reduce import restrictions.
“We, as a trade body, request the government to save the domestic industry by imposing an export duty on steel so that prime steel producers can cater to the domestic market. It is also necessary to form a steel regulator so that prime steel producers can’t increase prices arbitrarily. The provision of the Essential Commodities Act can be invoked to check the malpractices by prime steel producers,The 5% customs duty on import of iron and steel scrap should also be reduced. The government may also think of subsidising steel prices,” Mr. Sundar insisted.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath