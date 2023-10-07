ADVERTISEMENT

FKCCI requests govt. not to cancel trade licences of its members

October 07, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Trade body FKCCI on Saturday requested Karnataka government not to go ahead with cancellation of licences to traders who have been served with a notice.

It may be recalled that around 2,000 licence-holding traders under APMC (Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee) had earlier been issued notices on the ground as they have not done any business for the last three years.

FKCCI argued that several businesses were shut down during COVID-19 pandemic and there were no business transactions taking place during this period, said Ramesh Chandra Lahoti, president, FKCCI. “Hence, FKCCI has requested Chief Minister and Minister for APMC to intervene in the matter and arrange to take back the notice issued to APMC licence holders across the State.”

Moreover, in the same period APMC products were allowed to trade outside the market yard owing to changes in laws, he said. Notice have been issued to licence holders across market yards in Karnataka, asking them to respond within a week.

