HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

FKCCI requests govt. not to cancel trade licences of its members

October 07, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Trade body FKCCI on Saturday requested Karnataka government not to go ahead with cancellation of licences to traders who have been served with a notice.

It may be recalled that around 2,000 licence-holding traders under APMC (Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee) had earlier been issued notices on the ground as they have not done any business for the last three years.

FKCCI argued that several businesses were shut down during COVID-19 pandemic and there were no business transactions taking place during this period, said Ramesh Chandra Lahoti, president, FKCCI. “Hence, FKCCI has requested Chief Minister and Minister for APMC to intervene in the matter and arrange to take back the notice issued to APMC licence holders across the State.”

Moreover, in the same period APMC products were allowed to trade outside the market yard owing to changes in laws, he said. Notice have been issued to licence holders across market yards in Karnataka, asking them to respond within a week.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.