FKCCI donates ₹73 lakh to CM Relief Fund

The Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) has contributed ₹73 lakh to the Chief Minister Covid-19 Relief Fund.

FKCCI president C.R. Janardhana presented cheques received from members to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Friday. FKCCI vice-president Tallam Venkatesh and past president V.G. Kiran kumar were present on the occasion, said a press release.