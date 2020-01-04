FKCCI delegation calls on PM; raises critical issues related to industry

A delegation led by C.R. Janardhana, president of the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI), called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Friday.

Mr. Janardhana raised various critical issues related to the industry, especially the MSME, before Mr. Modi.

Some of the issues raised were related to revision of non-performing assets norms for MSMEs to 180 days, formulation of comprehensive policy for MSMEs, rationalisation of GST norms for job works, and continuation of credit-linked capital subsidy schemes.

Tallam Venkatesh, former FKCCI president, spoke about the FKCCI Agro Food Tech Expo, 2020, scheduled to be held from April 22 to 26, with a central theme of ‘Doubling farmers’ income through value addition’, stated a press release from FKCCI.