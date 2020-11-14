Five youths sentenced to life imprisonment on the charge of gang-rape

A local court found five youths guilty of raping a minor and videographing the offence and sentenced them to life imprisonment.
Judge Manjappa Annaiah also imposed a fine of ₹ 5 lakh on the offenders under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (PoCSO) and Information Technology Act. Circle Inspector of Ramesh Gokak filed a charge-sheet stating that the accused Siddappa Daddi, Suresh Belagavi, Sunil Dummagol, residents of Mutyahnatti, Mahesh Shivangol, resident of Mangutti in Hukkeri taluk, and Somshekhar Shahapur, resident of Bailhongal, had gang-raped the victim and threatened her and her friend against informing anyone about it. They had cornered the girl and her friend who had come for a trek on Mutyahnatti mountain near Kakati in 2017, according to public prosecutor L.V. Patil.
Personnel from the Kakati Police Station Raghavendra Hallur and Avinash Yaragoppa presented the accused before court and escorted them back to the Hindalaga Hail later.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath