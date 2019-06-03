Karnataka

Five youths from Kolhapurkilled in road accident

more-in

Five youths from Kolhapur in Maharashtra were killed and another was injured in a road accident near Belagavi on Sunday.

The car in which they were travelling hit a road divider and rammed a truck on the Pune-Bangalore National Highway on the outskirts of Belagavi.

Of the five, three died on the spot, while two died in a hospital.

The police are trying to identify the deceased and contact their families.

Police Commissioner Lokesh Kumar and Deputy Commissioner of Police Yashuda U. visited the spot. A case has been registered.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Dec 14, 2019 3:18:22 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/five-youths-from-kolhapurkilled-in-road-accident/article27407947.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY