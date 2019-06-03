Five youths from Kolhapurkilled in road accident

Five youths from Kolhapur in Maharashtra were killed and another was injured in a road accident near Belagavi on Sunday.
The car in which they were travelling hit a road divider and rammed a truck on the Pune-Bangalore National Highway on the outskirts of Belagavi.
Of the five, three died on the spot, while two died in a hospital.
The police are trying to identify the deceased and contact their families.
Police Commissioner Lokesh Kumar and Deputy Commissioner of Police Yashuda U. visited the spot. A case has been registered.
