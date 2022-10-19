Five years’ RI for sandalwood theft

A Shivamogga court, on Tuesday, convicted three persons accused of sandalwood theft and sentenced them to five years’ imprisonment besides a penalty of ₹50,000.

Mohammed Rizwan, 25, and Barkat Ali, 54, of Billahalli in Tarikere taluk, and Mohammed Ajam, 25, of Honnebagi in Channagiri were arrested by Shikaripur Town Police on charges of sandalwood theft in November 2017. Then CPI of Shikaripur Basavaraj had conducted the investigation and filed the charge sheet.

Upon hearing the case, the first Additional District and Session Judge pronounced the judgement. The accused would have to undergo six more months of imprisonment for failing to pay the penalty. Mamatha, a government advocate, represented the prosecution.