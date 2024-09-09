Five-year-old kidnapped from Ganesha pandal rescued by alert parents, neighbours

Alert parents, with the help of neighbours, foiled an attempt to kidnap a five-year-old girl who went missing from a Ganesha pandal at Chamundipura Layout in Ramanagara late on Sunday.

The girl’s father Santosh realised she was missing and raised an alarm, prompting the neighbours to join in the search operation. They zeroed in on a cement godown, about 700 meters away, and found the child gagged and taped around her mouth, with hands and legs tied. The family alerted the police, who tracked down the accused and arrested him.

The accused identified as Darshan, a 22-year-old painter, was staying in the neighbourhood and was addicted to drugs. He had decided to kidnap the victim to arrange money for drugs. The victim was exhausted, unable to breathe, and was rescued in the nick of time, a family member said. The Ijoor police have arrested the accused and taken him into custody.

Girl electrocuted

A 13-year-old girl was electrocuted when she accidentally touched the live wire used to connect decoration lights at a Ganesha pandal near her house in Doddaballapura rural police station limits on Sunday.

Chethana, the daughter of Srinivasamurthy and Lakshmamma, was residing in Konaghatta. According to the police, Chethana had gone to the pandal and while playing, accidentally touched the wire. The organisers had put up the pandal without obtaining permission, the police said.