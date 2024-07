A five-year-old boy from Shiranj village in Gadag district died of a reported dengue infection at a private hospital in Dharwad on Sunday.

The boy was shifted from the district hospital on Saturday. He was undergoing treatment in the Gadag hospital for a few days. But when his condition worsened, he was shifted to a private hospital in Dharwad, where he died, officials said.

This is the first dengue case from Gadag district.