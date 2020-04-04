Karnataka

Five women held on charge of attacking police in Hubballi

Investigating officers on Saturday collecting evidence from the spot where police personnel were attacked on Friday.

Investigating officers on Saturday collecting evidence from the spot where police personnel were attacked on Friday.   | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

After stone-pelting incident, security tightened in city

The Hubballi police have tightened bandobast in Aralikatti Colony and adjoining areas on Mantur Road in the wake of the stone-pelting incident on Friday in which several persons, including policemen, were injured.

The police, who had taken several persons into custody, have arrested five women on the charge of attacking police personnel on duty.

They have been identified as Shabana Mainuddin Rona, Shehanaz Zavid Rona, Reshma Anwar Gadag, Mehaboobi Isaq ahmed Mandali, and Shabeera Goodusab Benni, all residents of Aralikatti colony, Mantur Road.

The accused were arrested on Friday night and subsequently remanded in judicial custody.

‘Panchanama’

On Saturday, the investigating officer conducted ‘panchanama’ at the site where the stone pelting had occured.

In the presence of witnessess the police collected evidence. Brick pieces and stones were strewn on the road at the site of the incident.

Additional police personnel have been deployed in Aralikatti colony as a precautionary measure.

On Friday, several persons had pelted stones at police personnel and a few Muslim leaders after the police took exception to an unlawful gathering near a mosque.

They had also blocked the road and the police had to use force to disperse the crowd.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 4, 2020 10:04:31 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/five-women-held-on-charge-of-attacking-police-in-hubballi/article31259426.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY