Five who were in Nizamuddin traced in Chikkamagaluru

Chikkamagaluru district administration has traced five people in the district, who had spent some time within 250-500m radius of the religious congregation held at Nizamuddin in Delhi, earlier in March. However, so far, there is no information of any person from the district participating in the event.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Bagadi Gautam on Wednesday told presspersons that as per the instructions from the government the administration had traced five persons, who had been to places including Nizamuddin Railway Station that fall within 250-500 mtr radius of the spot where the congregation was held.

“Our teams have found five people. We will examine them. If they are symptomatic to the infection, their samples will be collected for the laboratory tests and if not they would be put under quarantine,” the officer said.

He clarified that as per the information collected so far, nobody from the district took part in the religious congregation.