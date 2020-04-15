Five vegetable-fruit markets for retailers

Deputy Commissioner Y.S. Patil has said that a decision has been taken to set up five vegetable and fruit markets for retailers. Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, he said that the new markets will come up near Shivagiri temple, Sindgi check-post; Horti-Solapur Highway near M.B. Patil Nagar; near Satellite Bus Stand on Athani Road; on Noubagh Road and in the open area near St. Joseph School.

Mr. Patil said that they are contemplating launching more HOPCOMS mobile vegetable vehicles in the city.

He said that a decision has been taken to provide relief to farmers who bring in farm produces to the city.

Mr. Patil made it clear that only one area in the city has been sealed and not the entire city. “Therefore, there is no need for farmers to fear and they can bring in their commodities without any hesitation to sell in the city,” he added. He said that this message has been sent to rural areas through local officials. Earlier, he said that the district has a total of seven COVID-19 positive cases, of which one person has died. As many as 348 persons have been home quarantined. Swab samples of 282 persons have been collected. As many as 155 samples tested negative and reports of 120 are awaited.

Superintendent of Police Anupam Agrawal said that the police are making every effort to trace all contacts of infected persons.