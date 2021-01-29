Five university Bills tabled in Karnataka Legislative Assembly

Five Bills related to universities, including three private ones, were tabled in the Assembly on Friday.

The Bengaluru Dr. B R Ambedkar School of Economics University (Amendment) Bill, 2021, was introduced to rename the university as Dr. B.R. Ambedkar School of Economics University, Bengaluru.

The University of Horticultural Sciences (Amendment) Bill, 2020, was tabled to reduce the number of members in the board of management of the University of Horticultural Sciences, Bagalkot, as per the directions of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research. Sri Jagadhguru Murugarajendra University Bill, 2020, was tabled to establish a private university in the name of Sri Jagadhguru Murugarajendra by Sri Jagadhguru Murugarajendra Vidhyapeetha Trust, Chitradurga.

The Vidya Shilpa University Bill, 2020, was tabled to establish a private university by Vidyanidhi Education Trust, Bengaluru. And the Atriya University Bill, 2020, was introduced to set up a private varsity by the A.S. Kupparaju and Brothers Charitable Foundation Trust, Bengaluru.