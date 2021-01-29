Five university Bills tabled in Karnataka Legislative Assembly

Five Bills related to universities, including three private ones, were tabled in the Assembly on Friday.
The Bengaluru Dr. B R Ambedkar School of Economics University (Amendment) Bill, 2021, was introduced to rename the university as Dr. B.R. Ambedkar School of Economics University, Bengaluru.
The University of Horticultural Sciences (Amendment) Bill, 2020, was tabled to reduce the number of members in the board of management of the University of Horticultural Sciences, Bagalkot, as per the directions of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research. Sri Jagadhguru Murugarajendra University Bill, 2020, was tabled to establish a private university in the name of Sri Jagadhguru Murugarajendra by Sri Jagadhguru Murugarajendra Vidhyapeetha Trust, Chitradurga.
The Vidya Shilpa University Bill, 2020, was tabled to establish a private university by Vidyanidhi Education Trust, Bengaluru. And the Atriya University Bill, 2020, was introduced to set up a private varsity by the A.S. Kupparaju and Brothers Charitable Foundation Trust, Bengaluru.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath