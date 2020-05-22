Five test positive in Chikkamagaluru

Chikkamagaluru

22 May 2020 15:45 IST

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased to 10 in Chikkamagaluru after five cases were reported on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautam said nine members of a family, native of N.R.Pura, had returned from Mumbai on May 19. All of them underwent COVID-19 test. “Among them, three people had tested positive to the infection earlier. Now, five more have tested positive. The result of one more person is awaited.”

Advertising

Advertising

All the patients have been shifted to the COVID-19 hospital in Chikkamagaluru. The condition of the patients was stable.