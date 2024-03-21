GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Five sustain minor injuries in a explosion on moving bus

March 21, 2024 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

As many as five people including a 48-year-old woman sustained burn injuries when the pet bottle she was carrying which had toilet cleaning acid, exploded in a moving private bus near Goluru on the outskirts of Tumakuru on Wednesday.

The victim, Shakila Banu, resident of Tumakuru, works at a scrap recycle shop in Honnudike and was returning home after work. Superintendent of Police Ashok K.V. along with the police officials rushed to the spot and supervised the investigation.

The probe revealed that Shakila had collected the leftover toilet cleaner in a pet bottle and was carrying it in a bag home at around 6.45 p.m. when the explosion occurred suspected to be due to formation of gasses.

The injured were rushed to a hospital and were treated for superficial injuries and discharged. The police have booked Shakila under section 337 (causing hurt by the act that endangers life or safety of others) for further investigation.

The police are checking the source of the toilet cleaner acid and verifying whether the scrap dealer had any license to store or process the chemicals.

