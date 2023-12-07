Five students of Konandur KPS selected for State-level competition

December 07, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - Shivamogga

Five students of Karnataka Public School at Konandur in Tirthahalli taluk have been selected for the State-level Kala Utsav competition after winning the first prize in district-level competitions.

Shrungashree and Swastik won the first prize in mono-acting. H.J Deeksha and H.R. Pramod won the first prize in folk dance form. Vinay won the first prize in toy making. They have been selected for State-level competitions. Nitin M.N secured the second prize in 3D art. All are students in Class 9. They were trained by drama teacher Srikanth Kumta. The competitions are conducted by the Department of School Education and Literacy.

The teaching faculty, led by vice-principal Sowmya E.T., members of the SDMC and villagers have congratulated the students.

