Five stranded residents airlifted

In an operation by the State Disaster Relief Force (STRF), Air Force officials and personnel from NDRF, five people, including four children, were airlifted in Geddalamari village in Surpur taluk of Yadgir district on Sunday.

An Army helicopter from Belagavi arrived immediately and rescued the stranded people.

Narasimha Naik, MLA from Surpur, who had contacted the district administration, extended a helping hand to rescue the stranded residents. “The Krishna flooded agricultural fields even as the affected people were working. However, they were all safely rescued by the team,” Mr. Naik told The Hindu over phone.

Mr. Naik gave the names of those rescued as Halleppa (58), Hanumanthi (13), Manamma (9), Shivu (8) and Muttappa (6).

Many villages on the banks of the Krishna are facing the threat of flooding after officials released 6.11 lakh cusecs of water from the Basavasagar reservoir at Narayanpur in Surpur taluk. The district administration has already shifted 3,998 people from 19 villages affected by floods and gave them shelter at ganji kendras across the district.

A team of BJP leaders, headed by Raja Amareshwar Naik, MP, Venkatareddy Mudnal, MLA, Chandrashekhargouda Magnur, district BJP president, A.B. Maalakaraddi and Veerabasantreddy, former MLAs, visited flood-affected areas and ganji kendras.

Kavita Mannikeri, Chief Executive Officer, Santosh Rani, Sangamesh Jidage, Channamalla Ganti, tahasildars of Wadagera, Shahapur and Yadgir, respectively, explained to the BJP team the action taken so far. “ Food, drinking water, blankets, biscuits and other necessary items have been supplied and a team of doctors from nearby government health care centres have been deployed to attend to health0related issues,” Ms. Mannikeri told the team.

Talking to them media, Mr. Amareshwar Naik said that he will soon hold a meeting of officers to discuss the loss, including standing crops, and send a fresh proposal to the State government seeking the release of an additional ₹ 5 crore.

Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao told The Hindu that there is a threat of not only the Krishna but also the Bhima flooding villages and agriculture fields. Therefore, officials have been sent to the affected areas and security has been raised on the river banks with the deployment of policemen and Home Guards.