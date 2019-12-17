Five shops penalised for dumping waste in public places

The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) on Tuesday penalised five shops in different parts of the city for dumping waste in public places.

MCC Health Officer D.G. Nagaraj said ₹9,000 was collected by way of fines but more than the money collected, a stern message was sent out that littering and dumping garbage in public places will not be tolerated.

A major super bazaar on JLB Road was slapped with a penalty of ₹7,000 – ₹5,000 for dumping waste on the footpath and ₹2000 for not segregating the waste.

“The local head of the store had been warned in the past to comply with the segregation rules and not dump waste on the footpath. However, he continued to ignore the MCC warning following which we imposed the penalty on Tuesday’’, said Dr. Nagaraju.

Three medical shops on M.G. Road were penalised for dumping all the bills on the footpath. Dr. Nagaraj said the pourakarmikas painstakingly clean the area and complete the work by 9 a.m. But these three medical shops which open later used to dump the muck on the street after 10 a.m. and soil the area.

Parking lot

Likewise, the contractor at the Doddakere Maidan where vehicles are parked, was directed time and again to ensure that he keeps the parking lot clean but the appeal was ignored. Hence the MCC authorities along with a Garuda vehicle reached the grounds and prevented any vehicle from being parked until the area was cleared of garbage. The contractor along with a few of his assistants rushed to the spot on learning of the developments and cleaned the area. However,the authorities imposed a fine of ₹1,000 on him for flouting the directives.

The MCC has warned that it would intensify levying of penalty in case commercial establishments and domestic households continue to ignore the directives against dumping waste in public places or failing to segregate dry waste from wet waste. “Waste segregation at source holds the key for scientific garbage disposal and hence the severity of action’’, said Dr.Nagaraju.