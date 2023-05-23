ADVERTISEMENT

Five reports submitted to govt. so far: Reforms Commission

May 23, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Karnataka Administrative Reforms Commission-2, headed by IAS officer T.M. Vijaybhaskar (retd), has submitted five reports to the government in connection with bringing reforms in the administration of various departments.

The commission visited various departments to understand their functioning and examine the changes that are necessary to be brought.

Following the commission’s visit, the reforms that need to be incorporated in the departments for improving their overall productivity had been identified and the same have been recommended in the reports.

Speaking after visiting the Commercial Taxes Department, Mr. Vijaybhaskar said the commission had visited 23 departments so far to understand their functioning. It has collected details on the problems faced by the departments and elicited suggestions from the staff. After going through the details following the visits, the commission has made its observations and recommendations.

He said the commission has 16 more departments to visit for understanding their working. After a detailed study, the commission will submit its final report to the government.

Adviser to the commission, IAS officer Prasanna Kumar (retd), Deputy Commissioner of Commercial Taxes Balasubramanya, Assistant Commissioner G.H. Prasanna Kumar, and others were present.

Mr. Vijaybhaskar will visit other departments in the district on May 24.

