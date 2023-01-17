Five promises in Cong. poll manifesto: D.K.Suresh

January 17, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - Hassan

Lok Sabha member and Congress leader D.K. Suresh has said the party promised ₹2,000 for women as the price of LPG has gone up in the recent years.

Speaking to presspersons during his visit to Hassan on Tuesday, Mr.Suresh said the party had already announced free power supply up to 200 units per month. The second promise of ₹.2000 was announced in Bengaluru on Monday. “We have planned to make five promises in the manifesto. The two have been announced already”, he said.

The LPG price had gone up from ₹ 420 to ₹ 1,100 in the recent years. The party had protested against the price rise. “We are responding to the issues bothering women”, he said.

Leaders of the BJP protested when the price of LPG increased by ₹10 during the UPA rule. However, they remained mum when the prices went up during the BJP rule, he said.

On finalising the candidates for the coming elections, Mr.Suresh said the discussion on candidates had begun. The party would finalise the candidates soon.

The Lok Sabha member said the Praja Dhwani yatra would reach Hassan on January 21. The party was expecting over one lakh people for the programme, he added.

Former Minister H.M.R evanna, District Congress Committee president Eshwarahalli Laxman and others were present.