ADVERTISEMENT

Five promises in Cong. poll manifesto: D.K.Suresh

January 17, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

Lok Sabha member and Congress leader D.K. Suresh has said the party promised ₹2,000 for women as the price of LPG has gone up in the recent years.

Speaking to presspersons during his visit to Hassan on Tuesday, Mr.Suresh said the party had already announced free power supply up to 200 units per month. The second promise of ₹.2000 was announced in Bengaluru on Monday. “We have planned to make five promises in the manifesto. The two have been announced already”, he said.

The LPG price had gone up from ₹ 420 to ₹ 1,100 in the recent years. The party had protested against the price rise. “We are responding to the issues bothering women”, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Leaders of the BJP protested when the price of LPG increased by ₹10 during the UPA rule. However, they remained mum when the prices went up during the BJP rule, he said.

On finalising the candidates for the coming elections, Mr.Suresh said the discussion on candidates had begun. The party would finalise the candidates soon.

The Lok Sabha member said the Praja Dhwani yatra would reach Hassan on January 21. The party was expecting over one lakh people for the programme, he added.

Former Minister H.M.R evanna, District Congress Committee president Eshwarahalli Laxman and others were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US