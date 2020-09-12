Five policemen suspended in connection with drug recovery case

Four police personnel, including a Circle Inspector, have been placed under suspension pending enquiry for “failing to detect the huge haul of ganja” stocked at a sheep farm at Lakshman Naik Tanda under their limits.

Kalaburagi Superintendent of Police Simi Mariam George held Kalagi Circle Inspector Bhojaraj Rathod, Sub-Inspector Basavaraj Chittakote, Assistant Sub-Inspector Neelakantappa Hebbal, beat police Sharanappa and constable Anil Bhandari responsible for the vigilance lapses and took the action.

Sheshadripuram police in Bengaluru had, without the knowledge of local police, recently unearthed 1,200 kg of ganja from the farm owned by Chandrakant Chauhan, a native of Kalagi in Kalaburagi district. Till the Bengaluru police raided the farm and unearthed the drug packets, the Kalagi police were unaware of the stock though the farm was close to their police station.