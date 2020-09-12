Five policemen suspended in connection with drug recovery case

Four police personnel, including a Circle Inspector, have been placed under suspension pending enquiry for “failing to detect the huge haul of ganja” stocked at a sheep farm at Lakshman Naik Tanda under their limits.
Kalaburagi Superintendent of Police Simi Mariam George held Kalagi Circle Inspector Bhojaraj Rathod, Sub-Inspector Basavaraj Chittakote, Assistant Sub-Inspector Neelakantappa Hebbal, beat police Sharanappa and constable Anil Bhandari responsible for the vigilance lapses and took the action.
Sheshadripuram police in Bengaluru had, without the knowledge of local police, recently unearthed 1,200 kg of ganja from the farm owned by Chandrakant Chauhan, a native of Kalagi in Kalaburagi district. Till the Bengaluru police raided the farm and unearthed the drug packets, the Kalagi police were unaware of the stock though the farm was close to their police station.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath