Five PG students test positive

MANGALURU

25 June 2020 16:14 IST

Five postgraduate students from Kasturba Medical College, who were deputed to the Government Wenlock Hospital and Lady Goschen Hospital here, tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

According to an official release by the KMC Hospital, Attavar, all the five are asymptomatic and they were being treated at the Government Wenlock Hospital. Their condition was stable.

The contact tracing related to the five students has been done and they have been quarantined. The areas where these students worked has been sanitised, the KMC said.