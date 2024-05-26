ADVERTISEMENT

Five persons, including retired IPS Officer charged for illegal access of CDR

Published - May 26, 2024 12:14 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

An FIR has been lodged against five individuals, including a retired Indian Police Service (IPS) officer and a police inspector, for allegedly illegally accessing call detail records (CDRs) of an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) official in Bengaluru. The complaint was filed by an IAS officer, prompting an investigation by the cyber crime police.

The accused individuals named in the FIR are the retired IPS officer Suresh T. R., Hebbagodi police station inspector Iyanna Reddy, and three others. According to the police, the FIR was registered at the Cybercrime Police based on the complaint.

The complaint alleges that the accused accessed CDR details from February 2022 to January 2023 illegally, in a case pertaining to a marital dispute between the IAS officer and a IPS officer.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US