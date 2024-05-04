ADVERTISEMENT

Five people die of health issues in Raichur

May 04, 2024 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

 

ADVERTISEMENT

As many as five people died in the last 24 hours in Raichur district. 

The deceased were identified as Veeresh, 70, Gangamma, 58, Pradeep, 19, and Durgamma, 69, all of whom are from Huda village in Sindhanur taluk. 

ADVERTISEMENT

According to District Health Officer Suresh Babu, these deaths were caused by various health issues. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In another incident, Hanumanth, 43, died after a sudden collapse in Jalibenchi village in Raichur taluk.

Dr. Babu said that he was rushed to the hospital after a sudden collapse, and declared dead. He further said that he died due to a heart attack. He clarified that no complaints have been registered in connection with these incidents.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US