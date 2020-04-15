Five patients return home in Uttara Kannada

Five patients of COVID-19 pandemic who were undergoing treatment at the naval hospital in Karwar were discharged on Tuesday.

In an official communication, Deputy Commissioner of Uttara Kananda K. Harish Kumar said that these five patients have now been cured of the infection.

All the five patients were from Bhatkal taluk and as per a health advisory, they will now undergo mandatory quarantine. Mr. Harish Kumar has said that the discharged patients would now be quarantined at the quarantine centre in Bhatkal.

Uttara Kananda district has so far reported nine positive cases of SARS-CoV-2. While two patients were discharged from hospital a few days ago, five were discharged on Tuesday. That leaves only two active cases in the district now.

While one patient is at the naval hospital, the other is undergoing treatment in Udupi. Mr. Harish Kumar said that both these patients were responding well to treatment and were likely to be discharged soon.

Fishing permitted

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner has permitted traditional fishing in all the five taluks of the district.

As per the order, fishermen using traditional boats and boats with up to 10 hp engine capacity will now be able to take up fishing from Wednesday.

Deputy Director of Fisheries Department P. Nagaraj has said that diesel would be provided to fishermen at the designated petrol bunks and the fishermen should produce valid documents to get it. Mr. Nagaraj also visited the Betur Fishing Jetty in Goa and interacted with the fishermen from Uttara Kannada to hear their grievances.