Five passengers from United Kingdom test positive

Five air passengers who arrived at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) from the United Kingdom (UK) have tested positive for COVID-19. On Monday, an Air India flight landed at 4.50 a.m. A total of 215 passengers arrived on the flight. After their arrival, swab tests were done at the KIA.

A Health Department official said, “Five people have tested positive. They have been sent to Victoria Hospital. More tests will be conducted to trace whether they are infected with a new variant of the virus. The other 210 passengers who tested negative have been sent home.” Those who tested negative will be tested again on the 7th day. If they test negative again, they will be advised seven more days quarantine. If positive they will be shifted to hospital, said a Health Department official.

KIA had received the first flight from U.K. on Sunday. A total of 273 passengers arrived on the first flight and all of them tested negative.