Five of seven girls remove hijab to attend classes in Afzalpur college

In the same college, students take off saffron shawls to go to classrooms

As the row over hijab and saffron shawl is going on in the State, some students in a few colleges in Kalaburagi and Vijayanagara districts came wearing saffron shawls creating tension on the premises of their institutions on Tuesday.

Hundreds of saffron shawl-clad students, both boys and girls, entered the Government Pre-University College premises at Mannur in Afzalpur taluk, Kalaburagi district, raising slogans and demanding equality in places of learning. The authorities concerned prevented them from entering classrooms. The students, who were said to have been backed by Sri Ram Sene, started arguing with the authorities and demanded that they do not allow hijab-clad girls into college.

After a few minutes of discussions and arguments, college principal Shantharasa Hosamani and other teaching staff managed to convince the students of the need to remain calm. The students obliged him and later took off their saffron shawls and attended classes.

On the other hand, hijab-clad girls were also asked to take off their hijabs and attend classes. As per information provided by Mr. Hosamani, of the seven girls who came in hijab, five took off their hijabs and kept them in their bags and attended classes. The remaining two girls, who refused to take off their hijabs, told the authorities that they have to take permission from their parents and returned home. As a precautionary measure, the college was closed after three periods of teaching.

“It is very unfortunate that students who should focus on their studies are falling prey to vested interests and spoiling their own future. We tried our best to convince the students of the need to keep away from all this,” Mr. Hosamani told The Hindu.

In another incident in the same district, a few students, who were said to have been backed by Sri Ram Sene, came on the premises of the Government First Grade Degree College in Jewargi town wearing saffron shawls. They argued with the teaching staff when the latter prevented them from entering classrooms. The students, who were in an agitating mood, questioned the authorities why they had allowed hijab-clad girls into college.

Karighuleshwar Farhatabad, a lecturer, appealed to the students with folded hands and requested them not to create a scene that could lead to untoward incidents in the college and then, in the town itself.

One such incident was reported from the Government First Grade Degree College in Hagarai Bommanahalli town in Vijayanagara district. As per information shared by the school authorities, three students came to the college wearing saffron shawls. College principal Satish Patil tried to advise them on the importance of maintaining discipline and focusing on their studies instead of getting involved in unwarranted activities when they were supposed to be remain focused on studying. The students, in response, asked the principal to give the same advise to hijab-clad girls in college and left for home.