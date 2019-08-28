Five of family killed in road accident

Five members of a family, including two children, were killed on the spot and three of their relatives suffered injuries when the vehicle they were travelling in rammed a stationary lorry near Savalagi Cross on the outskirts of Kalaburagi district late on Monday night.

The three injured persons were admitted to a private hospital in the city.

The police gave the names of the deceased persons as Sanjaykumar Chadchan (29), his wife Rani Chadchan (26), Bhagyashree Alagi (22), three-year-old Shreyas and two-year-old Dheeraj. The victims were from Chinchapur village of Solapur in Maharashtra. The accident took place on Monday night while they were returning home after visiting the famous Tirumala Balaji temple in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh.