Five of family killed in road accident in Kalaburagi dist.

November 02, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Five members of a family, including a child, were killed on the spot in a head-on collision between a motorcycle and a lorry near Balluragi village on the State highway in Afzalpur taluk of Kalaburagi district on Thursday.

All the victims, including a couple, their two minor children and a woman, were travelling on the motorcycle from Dudhani village in Solapur district in Maharashtra towards Afzalpur taluk, while the lorry was heading towards Dudhani village. The lorry driver is absconding.

The police are yet to establish the identity of the victims; as per the Aadhaar card recovered from one of the victims, her name was Swastika Supane, a resident of Mahadevapura in Bengaluru.

