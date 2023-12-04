Five of family arrested on charge of murder in Dharwad

December 04, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Dharwad suburban police have arrested five persons in connection with the murder of a 65-year-old man in Dharwad. The arrested include the brother and nephews of the deceased.

The ghastly murder had taken place on a busy M.G. Agadi Road near Maratha Colony in Dharwad on Sunday night. 65-year old Ningappa Hadapad was attacked with a machete and hacked to death

Hubballi Dharwad Police Commissioner Renuka Sukumar had visited the spot. The police took up the investigation immediately and found out that the assailants were Ningappa’s brother and nephews and a property dispute was the cause for the murder. As the deceased was a bachelor and had no dependents, the police registered suo motu case and arrested Ningappa’s brother Kallappa, his (Kallappa’s) sons Mallikarjun, Shrikant, Kiran and son in-law Ashok.

Ningappa, a retired government employee and pensioner, owned 34 acres of land and lived alone. His brother Kallappa wanted him (Ningappa) to adopt one of his sons so that the property would remain in the family. However, Mr. Ningappa showed no interest in doing so, sources said.

Police perform rites

As his community members and relatives were reluctant to take responsibility of the funeral, the police personnel performed the final rites of the deceased.

As the incident happened on a busy road, some passersby had recorded it and the video had gone viral on social media.

