HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Five of family arrested on charge of murder in Dharwad

December 04, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

The Dharwad suburban police have arrested five persons in connection with the murder of a 65-year-old man in Dharwad. The arrested include the brother and nephews of the deceased.

The ghastly murder had taken place on a busy M.G. Agadi Road near Maratha Colony in Dharwad on Sunday night. 65-year old Ningappa Hadapad was attacked with a machete and hacked to death

Hubballi Dharwad Police Commissioner Renuka Sukumar had visited the spot. The police took up the investigation immediately and found out that the assailants were Ningappa’s brother and nephews and a property dispute was the cause for the murder. As the deceased was a bachelor and had no dependents, the police registered suo motu case and arrested Ningappa’s brother Kallappa, his (Kallappa’s) sons Mallikarjun, Shrikant, Kiran and son in-law Ashok.

Ningappa, a retired government employee and pensioner, owned 34 acres of land and lived alone. His brother Kallappa wanted him (Ningappa) to adopt one of his sons so that the property would remain in the family. However, Mr. Ningappa showed no interest in doing so, sources said.

Police perform rites

As his community members and relatives were reluctant to take responsibility of the funeral, the police personnel performed the final rites of the deceased.

As the incident happened on a busy road, some passersby had recorded it and the video had gone viral on social media.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Hubli / murder / crime / police

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.